Market Burnt Down as Yoruba, Hausa Youths Clash

Chaos engulfed Ifewara town the headquarters of the Atakumosa West Central Local Council Development Authority of Osun State Tuesday following a violent clash between some Yoruba and Hausa youths in the community.

The Sabo Market in the town populated by Hausa traders was razed in the, though there were no reports of casualties.

Ifewara is the hometown of the General Overseer (Worldwide) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Sources say violence broke out after a man identified as Demola was earlier in the day attacked by some Hausa youths at a mining site around Oke Oguro, a village under Ifewara.

After the victim escaped from his attackers, he mobilised other young residents of the town and launched an attack on the area where Hausa traders live.

The source said,

“Demola was attacked by some Hausa youth in a mining site around Oke Oguro. They attacked him and took his money.

“Demola later told other youths in the town what had happened and they mobilised and attacked the Sabo area where Hausa traders are living. As far as I know, no live was lost, but Sabo market had been razed. Demola has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.”

The spokesperson for the police in Osun state, Folasade Odoro, said the situation in the town was under control.

“We have deployed our men in the town. The situation is under control. No casualty please,” Odoro said.