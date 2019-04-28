Mark Zuckerberg Builds a Sleep Box for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he built a sleep box to help his wife, Priscilla Chan, sleep better through the night without so she wouldn’t have to check her phone to see if it’s time to look over their children.
According to Zuckerberg, the “sleep box” emits a very faint light between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. — when their daughters are expected to wake up. It doesn’t show the time as that would stress her and disrupt her sleep.
“So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night,” the Facebook Inc. chief executive officer said in an Instagram post on Saturday, adding, “I’m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!”
See the post below:
View this post on Instagram
Being a mom is hard, and since we've had kids Priscilla has had a hard time sleeping through the night. She'll wake up and check the time on her phone to see if the kids might wake up soon, but then knowing the time stresses her out and she can't fall back asleep. So I worked on building her what I call the "sleep box". It sits on her nightstand, and between the hours of 6-7am it emits a very faint light — visible enough that if she sees it she'll know it's an okay time for one of us to get the kids, but faint enough that the light won't wake her up if she's still sleeping. And since it doesn't show the time, if she wakes up in the middle of the night, she knows to just go back to sleep without having to worry about what time it is. So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night. As an engineer, building a device to help my partner sleep better is one of the best ways I can think of to express my love and gratitude. A bunch of my friends have told me they'd want something like this, so I'm putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!