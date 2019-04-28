Mark Zuckerberg Builds a Sleep Box for His Wife Priscilla Chan

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that he built a sleep box to help his wife, Priscilla Chan, sleep better through the night without so she wouldn’t have to check her phone to see if it’s time to look over their children.

According to Zuckerberg, the “sleep box” emits a very faint light between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. — when their daughters are expected to wake up. It doesn’t show the time as that would stress her and disrupt her sleep.

“So far this has worked better than I expected and she can now sleep through the night,” the Facebook Inc. chief executive officer said in an Instagram post on Saturday, adding, “I’m putting this out there in case another entrepreneur wants to run with this and build sleep boxes for more people!”

See the post below: