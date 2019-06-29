Mark Wahlberg May Replace Chris Evans in Antoine Fuqua Thriller ‘Infinite’

THR is reporting that Mark Wahlberg is in negotiations to star in Infinite, an action thriller that Antoine Fuqua is directing for Paramount.

According to the outlet, the actor is replacing Chris Evans, who dropped out of the project in recent weeks. Sources close tot he situation say that Evans, who joined the project in February, ran into scheduling issues with his Apple TV series, Defending Jacob.

Infinite, with a script by Ian Shorr, adapts the 2009 novel The Reincarnationist Papers, centering on a group of near-immortal men and women who are reincarnated over the centuries and known as “the Infinite.” To defeat an evil mastermind, the group must rely on a man who suffers from schizophrenia and who will have to learn that all his vivid dreams are actually memories from past lives, in order to defeat the villain.

We can’t wait!