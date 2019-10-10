Mark Ruffalo Slams Ellen DeGeneres for Defending Her Friendship With Bush

Mark Ruffalo has called out Ellen DeGeneres for defending her relationship with George W. Bush.

Recall that the show host had said, after being spotted hanging out with Bush at a football game, that because she doesn’t share the same beliefs and ideals as the former president doesn’t mean that they cannot be friends.

“When I say be kind to one another I don’t mean only the people that think the same way that you do, I mean be kind to everyone,” Ellen said earlier this week. “Doesn’t matter.”

Well, Ruffalo has refused to agree with her explanation.

“Sorry, until George W. Bush is brought to justice for the crimes of the Iraq War, (including American-lead torture, Iraqi deaths & displacement, and the deep scars—emotional & otherwise—inflicted on our military that served his folly), we can’t even begin to talk about kindness,” he tweeted.

Ellen DeGeneres had yet to address this again as at press time.

