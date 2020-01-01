Mariah Carey’s Twitter Hacked by Folks Who Dragged Eminem for Filth

Last night, while many people were celebrating the start of the year 2020 in different parts of the world, a group of hackers broke into Mariah Carey’s Twitter to tweet and drag Eminem for filth.

Among the messages were references to Eminem’s anatomy and a retweet of another account referencing the rapper’s daughter. “Eminem can still hold this p—y,” one tweet read. Other messages mentioned the Chuckling Squad, a hacker group that compromised the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in August. The group has also claimed responsibility for hacking other celebrity accounts, including actress Chloë Grace Moretz.

The last tweet appeared at 3:35 p.m. PT on Tuesday, showing a photo of a shirtless teenager with the caption reading, “xbox n—.” Since the hack, all tweets have been removed from Carey’s account.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are currently investigating the situation,” a Twitter spokesperson told THR.

Mariah Carey had yet to address this as at press time.