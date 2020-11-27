Mariah Carey’s ‘Magical Christmas Special’ Trailer Debuts on Apple TV+

Mariah Carey’s holiday special, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, will soon debut on Apple TV+. For now, the trailer is available for viewing.

Per THR, the special will offer the first look at performers Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and narrator Tiffany Haddish.

Also, Carey’s nine-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, will also star on the show.

The report continued:

The special will be accompanied by a companion soundtrack full of Carey’s holiday hits and new interpretations, available exclusively on Apple Music on Dec. 4, and all other platforms on Dec. 11. The soundtrack single and music video for “Oh Santa!,” co-written by and featuring Carey performing with Grande and Hudson, will be distributed by Sony Music and released on Apple Music and other streaming platforms also on Dec. 4.

See the trailer:

