Mariah Carey’s Assistant Claims She Was Sexually Assaulted On and Called a ‘Whore’

Lianna Shakhnazaryan has filed a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming she was tormented by Mariah Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov.

According to the suit shared by Variety, Bulochnikov slapped her buttocks and breasts, tackled her, and would sit on her. She also claims that Bulochnikov would hold her down and urinate on her, call her an “Armenian whore,” an “Armenian princess,” and a “f-cking n—–.” The suit claims that Carey condoned Bulochnikov’s behavior, and that it sometimes occurred in her presence.

And this comes just days after Carey filed her own suit against Shakhnazaryan, accusing her of secretly recording embarrassing videos, in violation of a non-disclosure agreement, and trying to extort her out of $8 million.

However, Shakhnazaryan says she was hired in September 2015, and was offered a salary of $328,500 a year. She says she was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and worked for both Carey and Bulochnikov. The bulk of the allegations are against Bulochnikov, though the suit claims that Carey was also physically and psychologically abusive.

Shakhnazaryan further claimed that she was fired in November 2017 after reporting Bulochnikov’s behavior to Carey while at a Connecticut resort. She asserts claims of wrongful termination, sexual battery, and sexual harassment, among other allegations.

Carey and Bulochnikov split more than a year ago.

