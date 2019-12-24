Mariah Carey has just been dragged to court by her former nanny.

According to Daily Beast, the singer was sued on Monday by Maria Burgues who alleges that she was fired in April 2018 for complaining about her working conditions and low pay rate of $25 an hour to babysit Carey’s children.

Burgues also claims that she was obliged by Carey to travel with the singer and her children on tour but was not paid for her travel time.

Daily Beast adds that the suit, which was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, states that a bodyguard for Carey’s children, Marcio Moto, frequently berated Burgues. In one incident, she says Moto threatened to kick her out of the car on a trip to Las Vegas and that when she reported it, no action was taken.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.