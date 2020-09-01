Mariah Carey Recalls ‘Uncomfortable’ Moment During 2008 Interview with Ellen Degeneres

Mariah Carey has revealed that she was ‘extremely uncomfortable’ during a 2008 interview on the Ellen Degeneres show.

The Grammy award winning singer, recalled that Degeneres had forced her to confirm news of her pregnancy during the interview, something she was reluctant to do at that time.

Rumours had been swirling that Mariah Carey was expecting a baby with then husband, Nick Cannon and Ellen Degeneres had practically left her no room to withhold that information.

During the interview, Mariah said that she ‘didn’t want to discuss’ the rumours but Ellen then presented her with champagne so they could ‘toast’ to her not being pregnant.

After Ellen noticed that the high octave singer was pretending to sip alcohol, she had exclaimed: ‘You are pregnant!’

Mariah Carey stated that that particular episode was unnecessary though she was indeed pregnant at that time. She went on to say she suffered a miscarriage shortly after.

Speaking with Vulture, the mother of two said concerning the interview;

“I was extremely uncomfortable with that moment is all I can say. And I really have had a hard time grappling with the aftermath.”

She noted that she was reluctant to confirm the news at that time because she had suffered a miscarriage.

“I wasn’t ready to tell anyone because I had had a miscarriage”.

Regarding the current Investigation of the Ellen Degeneres show for toxic workplace environment among others, Carey said;

‘I don’t want to throw anyone that’s already being thrown under any proverbial bus, but I didn’t enjoy that moment.’ ‘[There’s] an empathy that can be applied to those moments that I would have liked to have been implemented. But what am I supposed to do? It’s like, [sings] “What are you going to do?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

