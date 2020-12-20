Mariah Carey Drags Fan Over Ornament Inspired by Her: ‘Not Approved’

Mariah Carey will forever remain the Queen of shade.

The legendary singer wasn’t impressed when CNN Senior Campaign Editor, Kyle Blaine, took to Twitter to share the photo of the ornament he and his husband received this year.

“My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!” Blane wrote.

Mariah Carey didn’t like the ornament, but loved the gesture. ‘This is… Not approved,” she quoted the tweet, adding, “(But it’s the thought that counts).”

And Blaine has been getting mixed feelings ever since:

LOL.

