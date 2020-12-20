Mariah Carey Drags Fan Over Ornament Inspired by Her: ‘Not Approved’

Mariah Carey will forever remain the Queen of shade.

The legendary singer wasn’t impressed when CNN Senior Campaign Editor, Kyle Blaine, took to Twitter to share the photo of the ornament he and his husband received this year.

“My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!” Blane wrote.

Mariah Carey didn’t like the ornament, but loved the gesture. ‘This is… Not approved,” she quoted the tweet, adding, “(But it’s the thought that counts).”

This is… Not approved 😐 (But it's the thought that counts) https://t.co/wMAOBQ2BgS — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 17, 2020

And Blaine has been getting mixed feelings ever since:

Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC — Kyle Blaine (@kyletblaine) December 17, 2020

LOL.

