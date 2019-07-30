Mariah Carey Celebrates Lil Nas X as He Breaks Her Billboard Hot 100 Record

Mariah Carey is so happy for Lil Nas X.

Yesterday Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, officially became the longest-running Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single of all time, and Carey took to Twitter to congratulate the cowboy rapper for breaking her long-standing chart record.

“Sending love & congrats to @LilNasX on breaking one of the longest running records in music history!” Carey tweeted, alongside an illustration of her literally passing the torch to Lil Nas X. “We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!”

See Carey’s tweet below:

And he immediately responded to Carey with a message of his own, declaring her a legend. See his post below:

LEGEND❤️

Congratulations to him!

