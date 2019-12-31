Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in 4 Decades

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made the superstar the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 in four decades.

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

“Christmas” spends a third week atop the latest Hot 100, dated Jan. 4, 2020, having first led the charts dated Dec. 21 and Dec. 28, 2019. The song, originally released in 1994, became Carey’s 19th No. 1, after she earned 14 leaders in the 1990s and four in the 2000s. Other holiday songs rank in the Hot 100’s top four spots simultaneously for the first time in the chart’s 61-year history, and they include Carey’s carol, at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, respectively, are Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” and Burl Ives’ “A Holly Jolly Christmas.” Plus, a record five holiday hits infuse the Hot 100’s top 10 simultaneously, thanks also to Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” at No. 7.

Congratulations to Carey!