Maria Okan Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday in Style

Maria Okan’s baby girl is a year old already and proud mum celebrated her daughter in grand style.

The former Beats FM OAP who reportedly welcomed a child with singing sensation, Olamide, this time last year, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to thank God for 365 days of being a mother.

Sharing pictures and videos from the pink-themed birthday bash of Monife Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende, she wrote;

“Happy 1st birthday Monife Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende!!! You make me so proud. This 1 year if knowing you has been the best year of my life”.

Check out other photos and videos from the party.

