Maria Okan Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday in Style

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Maria Okan Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday in Style

Maria Okan’s baby girl is a year old already and proud mum celebrated her daughter in grand style.

The former Beats FM OAP who reportedly welcomed a child with singing sensation, Olamide, this time last year, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to thank God for 365 days of being a mother.

Sharing pictures and videos from the pink-themed birthday bash of Monife Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende, she wrote;

“Happy 1st birthday Monife Asaiah Folasade Maria Okanrende!!! You make me so proud. This 1 year if knowing you has been the best year of my life”.

Check out other photos and videos from the party.

, , ,

Related Posts

Kate Henshaw Slams Troll Who Alleged She was Paid to Say Covid-19 is Real

August 17, 2020
mayorkun

Mayorkun Tells How He Treats Folks Who Show Up at His House Without Notifying Him

August 16, 2020

Dele Momodu Says He Wants to Give Most of His Income to the Poor

August 16, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply