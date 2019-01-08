Margot Robbie Will Star in Live-Action Barbie Movie

It’s official: Margot Robbie will star in the live-action remake of the titular doll, Barbie.

According to E! News, the actress signed on to produce and star in a live-action movie which will be brought to the theatre by Warner Bros. and Mattel.

“This project is a great start to our partnership with [Ynon Kreiz] and Mattel Films,” said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in their statement to E! News. “And Margot is the ideal producer and actress to bring Barbie to life on screen in a fresh and relevant way for today’s audiences.” And in her own statement, the 28-year-old actress who is co-producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, said, “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

Robbie’s husband, Tom Ackerley, and business partner, Josey McNamara, are also co-producers. The Barbie movie was previously set up at Sony Pictures, but after the option passed, Mattel took back the rights. Robbie signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. in 2016. We can’t wait!