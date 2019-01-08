Margot Robbie Will Star in Live-Action Barbie Movie

It’s official: Margot Robbie will star in the live-action remake of the titular doll, Barbie.
According to E! News, the actress signed on to produce and star in a live-action movie which will be brought to the theatre by Warner Bros. and Mattel.
And in her own statement, the 28-year-old actress who is co-producing the movie under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, said, “Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president. I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide. I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”
We can’t wait!