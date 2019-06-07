Marc Anthony Reportedly Will Star in ‘In the Heights’ Movie

Marc Anthony is set to star in the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical In The Heights.

Miranda took to his Twitter to announce the casting of Anthony on his Twitter account. “Okay I actually can’t hold it in anymore. Sonny’s father will be played by @MarcAnthony. It’s a brief but pivotal role. …And I still can’t believe it,” Miranda wrote.

And THR adds that the movie, which will be set in New York’s Washington Heights and directed by John M. Chu, will center on a bodega owner who has mixed feelings about closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune.

Other stars who will appear in the movie include Daphne Rubin-Vega, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco, Anthony Ramos, and Corey Hawkins.

The movie will be released in June 26, 2020.