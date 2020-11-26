Maradona’s ex-wife, Claudia Villafone, bans his ex-lover, Rocio Olivia from wake

The ex-wife of late Argentine football icon, Diego Maradona, has banned his ex-lover, Rocio Olivia from entering a family wake.

UK tabloid The Sun reports that Oliva spent six years with Diego and came close to marrying him before their split at the end of 2018.

Oliva claimed that she had been excluded from a list of the retired footballer’s closest family and friends already inside the Casa Rosada and was told to queue with the rest of the public.

A teary Olivia before leaving the scene told reporters that: “The decision on who gets in depends on Claudia.

“I don’t know why they’re doing this to me. All I wanted to do was say goodbye to Diego.

“I was his last partner. I have as much right as anyone else to say goodbye to him.

“They should think a bit more about Diego who’s dead now.”

In a menacing emotional last comment before she left, she said: “God sees everything and they are going to pay for this.”

Maradona will be laid to rest on Thursday (later today) in Bella Vista Cemetery in Bella Vista on Buenos Aires’ north-west outskirts.

The legendary no 10, who died of a heart attack Wednesday at the age of 60, will be laid to rest in the Jardin de Paz cemetery, where his parents were also buried.

