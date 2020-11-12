Maradona leaves hospital after brain surgery

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona left hospital on Wednesday, eight days after undergoing surgery to remove a blood clot on his brain.

Maradona did not speak to the crowd of journalists and chanting fans gathered outside in masks as he left the Olivos clinic in Buenos Aires by ambulance shortly after his doctor Leopoldo Luque told reporters he could go home.

A convoy of Maradona’s supporters followed the ambulance after dozens had waited outside the clinic for days, holding photos of him and chanting their encouragement.

One banner read “Eternally Thanks.”

Luque had earlier published on Instagram a photo of himself hugging the 60-year-old, who wore a bandage on his head.

Maradona is expected to continue his rehabilitation in Tigre, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Buenos Aires, near his daughter Giannina’s home.

“Diego has gone through perhaps the hardest time of his life,” his lawyer Matias Morla said earlier Wednesday, adding it was a “miracle” that the clot “which could have taken his life, was detected.”

“What is needed now is family togetherness and being surrounded by health professionals,” said Morla.

“With the doctors and his family, Diego will be as he should be: happy.”

