Maradona Hospitalised after Suffering Stomach Bleeding

Argentine football great Diego Maradona was released from hospital late Friday after being admitted when internal bleeding was discovered in his stomach.

The 58-year-old was undergoing routine examinations in his homeland before returning to Mexico, where he is coach of second division side Dorados de Sinaloa, when doctors found the problem.

Argentine sports newspaper Ole said the mythical Maradona, who led his country to the 1986 World Cup title, would have an endoscopy at a clinic near Buenos Aires.

Within a couple of hours of the news of his hospitalisation, Maradona’s daughter Dalma then posted an update on Twitter.

“For those who were really worried about my dad I can tell you that he is well,” she wrote.

“He is going home soon.”

Maradona has had frequent hospital stays over the years, often from due to his extravagant lifestyle.

News of his latest health scare came just hours after his lawyer posted on Twitter that Maradona would stay on as coach of the struggling Mexico club for a second successive season.

He fell just short of securing promotion to the top flight after playoffs last season.