Maradona died of heart failure – Doctors

Argentine football icon Diego Maradona died of heart failure, according to a post-mortem.

The legendary footballer passed away on November 25 from heart failure which caused a pulmonary edema but it has also been revealed that he was suffering from major heart, liver and kidney problems at the time of his passing.

Whilst no alcohol or illegal drugs were found in his system, the post mortem revealed Diego was on prescription drugs including Quetiapine, Venlafaxine and Levetiracetam.

The legendary Argentine football hero passed away in November at the age of 60 after successfully undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot earlier this month, his lawyer has reported.

Maradona was widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, and achieved immortality when he captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 World Cup.

Argentina’s World Cup win was preceded by a 2-1 quarter-final victory over England, where Maradona scored one of the most talked about goals of all time, in the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal.

Maradona also achieved success at club level, most notably with Napoli, whom he led to their first Serie A title in 1987, with a second following in 1990, as well as an Italian Cup in 1987 and a Uefa Cup in 1991.

The sports star’s impact at Napoli was so great, the club even retired his number 10 shirt in 2000, in honour of the legendary no 10.

However, after battling with an addiction to cocaine – Maradona faced a series of health problems, including two hospitalisations for heart problems in both 2000 and 2004.

