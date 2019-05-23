Maradona Arrested at Airport over £5m Debt

Argentina football legend, Diego Maradona has been arrested at an airport following a law suit filed by his ex-girlfriend over a £5 million pay-out.

The football icon was reportedly detained when he flew into the Argentina capital from Mexico.

Staff from the Brazilian airline TAM called police to the desk at Rio’s Tom Jobim airport who detained the 58-year-old.

After several hours of interrogation, and negotiation aided by the Argentinean consul Agostin Molin, Maradona was released without charge.

Reacting to the incident, a fellow former Argentina footballer, Alejandro Mancuso, said the airline had acted in bad faith.

“We arrived with Diego very quiet and went to the duty-free shop. When they announced boarding, we approached and they closed the plane door in our faces. The anger was logical and justified,” he said.

A TAM spokeswoman confirmed that Maradona had not used the airline to return home after the incident.

Maradona has, in recent years, battled cocaine and alcohol addictions and also lost considerable weight after an operation.

The former Barcelona and Napoli playmaker is presently enjoying a new lease of life as coach of Mexican second division side, Dorados.