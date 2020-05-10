Maradona a ‘different world’ from Messi – Cannavarro

Lionel Messi “is top”, admits Fabio Cannavaro, but Diego Maradona is considered to top his fellow Argentine on any all-time list because the 1986 World Cup winner is “another world”.

As the debate over the all-time greatest player rages, former Italy international Cannavaro is well placed to pass judgement having played with and against two iconic figures.

A man who skippered the Azzurri to global glory in 2006 was just starting out as a teenager at Napoli when the mercurial presence of Maradona was helping the club to two Serie A titles.

Cannavaro would later take in a spell at La Liga giants Real Madrid, allowing him to lock horns with Barcelona talisman Messi.

While both Argentines are assured of legendary status, Cannavarro believes Maradona’s World Cup exploits sets him aside from Messi.

“I respect Messi a lot,” Cannavaro told Sky Sports .

“For the new generation he is one of the best.

“But Maradona is different because the football was different. They kicked him a lot but he was always in control and he was tough.

“Messi is top but Maradona is another world. I never compare him with other players. I never saw Pele but I watched Maradona, for seven years I saw every game.

“He’s not one of the best, he’s the best.”

