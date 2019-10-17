Many trapped as Tanker explodes in Onitsha

Many people in Onitsha, Anambra state were trapped in their houses after a fire outbreak in the commercial city.

A petrol-laden truck, which lost control, exploded after ramming into some buildings in the Upper Iweka axis of the city.

The incident sparked confusion among residents and traders at nearby Ochanga market as over 100 shops were reportedly razed in the inferno.

“Many buildings are on fire and the firefighters are nowhere to be found,” a resident said.

Another resident said some of the traders at the market were unable to immediately escape from the scene, leading to injuries.

He said the fire spread quickly as a result of the flammable goods being sold in the area.

“Most of the goods there are foot wears. So, when the tanker fell, it was easy to spread among the road and across shops. A shop belonging to one of my friends was completely razed,” he said.