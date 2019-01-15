Many Killed as Militants Storm Nairobi Hotel

A number of people have been killed as suspected militants attacked a luxury hotel complex in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

Gunfire and blasts were heard at the compound in the Westlands district of the Kenyan capital, which houses the DusitD2 hotel as well as offices.

People, some covered in blood, were led out of the complex by police. Late on Tuesday the government said all buildings had been secured.

The Somalia-based militant group al-Shabab said it was behind the attack.

Briefing reporters on the attack, Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said the gunmen threw bombs at vehicles in the car park before entering the lobby, where one blew himself up, BBC writes.

A woman working in a neighbouring building told Reuters news agency: “I just started hearing gunshots, and then started seeing people running away raising their hands up and some were entering the bank to hide for their lives.”

At 20:00 GMT, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said all the buildings in the complex had been secured by security forces.

“The situation is under control and the country is safe,” he told reporters. “Terrorism will never defeat us.”

The number of victims remains unclear, though AFP reported five bodies slumped over tables on a restaurant terrace in the complex.

The five-star DusitD2 hotel has 101 rooms. Located in the Westlands suburb, minutes from the capital’s business district, it has its own spa and several restaurants.

Kenya has seen a number of terror attacks in recent years – most notably in areas close to the Somali border and in the country’s capital.