Many Killed as Bandits Attack Wedding in Kaduna

There was mayhem Saturday evening when armed bandits attacked Kakangi village, south-west of Birnin-Gwari of Kaduna state while residents were attending mass wedding in the area.

The bandits stormed Kakangi around 5.00 pm on motorcycles, shooting sporadically and attacked a police station before going on a house-to-house attack and torching houses, Daily Trust writes.

Many were feared dead and the six critically injured victims, among them children, have been rushed to General Hospital, Birnin Gwari, for treatment.

A resident of the area who escaped the attack and presently at Gagumi village about 20 kilometres from Kakangi narrated how he escaped.

“We were sitting in front of the police station and suddenly, heavily armed bandits started shooting.‎ I jumped the fence to escape. As I was escaping, thick smoke from several location overshadowed the sky,” he said.

Another resident of Birnin Gwari who pleaded for anonymity said, “We need help in Birnin Gwari because our people are being killed daily by bandits. Just look at what happened at Kakangi on Saturday,” he said.

Confirming the incident Ibrahim Abubakar Nagwari chairman Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good governance, said the bandits set ablaze houses in the village.

‎”Several sources said many people feared dead including high profile indigenes of Kakangi, that were attending a mass wedding,” he said.

The state police command has yet to issue a statement regarding the latest attack.