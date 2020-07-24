Many injured as IPOB, MASSOB members clash with Police in Imo

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command on Friday clashed with members of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) at Orji in Owerri North Council Area of the state.

Eyewitnesses say there was exchange of gunfire during the incident which took place at Orji between the Orji fly over and Ama wire.

The Nation reports that the IPOB members were waiting at Orji/Okigwe road Owerri Imo State to receive the corpse of a member Onyekachukwu Uzoma from Mbaise, who died at Enugu, when they clashed with the operatives.

Security operatives then blocked the road, preventing human and vehicular moments in the area.

Meanwhile, the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful , confirmed the incident, saying the police shot at the members “when Imo IPOB family were waiting at Orji to receive the dead body of our member been conveyed from Enugu to Mbaise when they were shot by the police operatives with many of them sustaining injuries.

“The Nigeria and army and SARS started shooting suproadically at our IPOB members. Nigeria Army and Police have started once again pushing us to the wall.

“IPOB is not happy how Nigeria government are killing Biafrans and other Christians in Nigeria.

“We are warning Nigeria government and her security operatives to stop attacking IPOB because they will regret their actions soon.”

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, denied gun shots were fired.

He claimed the police were only trying to restore normalcy in the area after then separatists attacked a policeman.

