Many Feared Killed as Truck Rams into Ekiti Market

Many were feared dead in a fatal accident that occurred at a roadside market in Iworoko Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses said a truck coming from Ifaki Ekiti heading towards Ado Ekiti lost control and rammed into the market on Saturday night.

Although casualty figures could not be ascertained as of the time of filing the report, a source said, “Four bodies had been recovered from the scene”, with efforts to rescue others trapped under the truck ongoing by sympathisers and traffic officials.

They added that a mini-commercial bus with passengers was crushed by the truck before ramming into the market.

A source told Punch that the situation would have been worse if students of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, residing in the community because of its proximity to their campus were around.