Many feared killed as tanker runs into bus in Anambra

Many persons were feared dead Sunday in a motor accident in Nkwere junction along Onitsha-Awka expressway, Anambra State.

The accident reportedly involved a commercial mini bus and a tanker.

A witness told The Nation that bodies of the victims were littered on the road.

“There was a fatal accident at Nkwere (33) involving a mini bus and a tanker. Many lives were lost,” the unnamed witness said.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Andrew Kumapayi confirmed the incident.

He said, “A fatal crash involving a bus belonging to CDO transport Company just occurred this evening, 22nd November, 2020 at Nkwere junction, along Onitsha-Awka expressway.

“FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit has been mobilised.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

