Many Feared Killed as Jukun, Tivs Clash in Taraba

Many people have been feared killed and others injured in a fresh violence between Jukun and Tiv tribes in Wukari, South of Taraba State.

Several houses were reportedly burnt in the clashes which began last weekend and has continued unabated.

Condemning the latest outbreak of violence in the state, the state Governor, Mr Darius Ishaku said the crisis broke out in Kente, a border community in Taraba state, after a minor conflict between both ethnic groups.

The governor urged residents of the affected border communities to live together in peace and harmony as frequent conflicts only lead to disruption of economic activities and aggravate poverty and hunger.

A Jukun community leader, Bako Benjamin, said despite the peace accord reached last week between the two warring communities, “Tiv ethnic militias have continued to launch pockets of attacks on our communities.”

The State police command is yet to issue a statement on the development.