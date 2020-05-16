Many feared killed as heavy fighting breaks out in Adamawa

Several people are feared to have been killed and properties worth millions have been burnt down after a heavy gun fight broke out in Tingno, a suburb of Lamurde local government in Adamawa State.

The fight is said to have began on Thursday night between Chobok locals and the Hausa community in the area over the decision to slaughter a pig at a local abattoir, TheSun reports.

Confirming the incident the Police Public Relations officers, (PPRO) Adamawa State Police Command, Suleiman Ngurojoe, said, “The state Commissioner of Police has directed the Squadron Mobile Commander and the area Commander Numan Division, to proceed with all DPOs within that area and all other operational commanders.

“Later on the governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, mobilised all the service chiefs and all of us to visit the area.

“When we arrived, we met our people already in the town, and gun shots were still ongoing.

“With the military and police on ground, most of them were pushed back into the mountains and the town was returned to normalcy.

“Heavy reinforcement have been made including the men of the military, members of the Special Anti Robbery Squad, Counter Terrorism Squad and Investigation Department, so as to get to the immediate and remote cause of the conflict and they have been commanded to remain there till further notice and the men of the CID are to conduct a thorough investigation on the issue.

“And they have also been instructed to go round and ascertain whether there are casualties.”

He added that, “We have so far evacuated about thirty two persons, largely women and children have been moved to an IDP camp in Lafiya and one other person has been handed over to the men of the Red Cross Society for medical attention after sustaining machete cuts in the conflict.

“The governor has also instructed the Chairman of Lamurde local government to ensure to the up keep of the people at the camp.”

A local source said at least fifteen people might have been killed as a result of the conflict.

