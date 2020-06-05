Many feared killed as armed robbers storm Kogi Bank

Several are feared dead following a bank robbery in Isanlu, Kogi State, on Thursday evening.

According to an unnamed source, the robbers stormed the bank a few minutes after closing hour, shooting sporadically and killing many customers and staff in the process.

The robbers were said to have carted away a huge amount of money after unleashing mayhem.

It is not yet clear the exact number of casualties from the heist as the state police command is yet to issue a statement on the deadly attack.

More to follow…

