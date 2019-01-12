Many Feared Dead as Tanker Burst into Flames in Cross River [Photos]

Many are feared killed after a petroleum tanker burst into flames at the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River state.

The petrol-laden tanker was reportedly heading outside the state capital when it suddenly lost balance towards the Federal Housing Estate along the Odukpani axis of the highway and fell off.

Dozens were said to have rushed down to scoop the spilled product which later resulted in an explosion leaving many burnt beyond recognition, ChannelsTV writes.

Majority of the victims are said to have sustained third-degree injuries and are currently at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The authorities are yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

Below are some more photos from the scene: