Manu WorldStar shares a new song from his upcoming debut album, #MOLIMO, this time it’s a smooth and sultry jam featuring Rowlene titled #Wonderlust.

Covering the Made In South Africa playlist on Spotify on the day of release, Manu WorldStar also topped the playlist. He is featured on Apple Music’s Hot Tracks, New Music Daily, New In R&B, Mzansi Soul and Mzansi Hits playlists.

Look out for #MOLIMO dropping September 4th! Pre-save it now here.

