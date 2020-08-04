Manu Garba tips Osimhen for Napoli exploits

Former Golden Eaglets coach Manu Garba says Napoli new signing, Victor Osimhen, will be a big hit in the Italian Serie A.

“Having worked with Osimhen in the national Under-20 team that failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2017, I know he has the quality and ability to succeed in any league in the world. I have always known he will go places, so I am not surprised Napoli spent so much to get his signature,” Garba said.

“In congratulating Osimhen, I also want him to be disciplined, work harder and maintain his focus to achieve more. I believe he will conquer Italy with his goals because he has pace, technique and can shoot with both legs. Napoli will not regret breaking bank to buy him,” he stressed

Asked if the huge money paid for Osimhen’s transfer will not put pressure to deliver on him, Manu stated: “He is a Lagos boy and I doubt if there is any place or conditions he cannot adjust to. He will do very well.

“He can fit into any system and knowing him for his determination and passion to succeed, he will not succumb to pressure. He is a tough guy and a World Cup winner at the under-17 level, so I trust him to make it in Italy. He is destined to succeed, that is why he found himself in Napoli

“Though Serie A is one of the toughest leagues in the world, I am of the view that Osimhen and other Nigerian players have the physical and mental toughness to excel in any league.

“Osimhen is on a mission to fulfill the destiny that took him there and I will urge Nigerians to put him in prayers so that he delivers,” Garba concluded

