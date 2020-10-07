Manhunt underway as police unmask mastermind of Ekiti bank robbery

The Police Command in Ekiti State has declared one Omotoyinbo Samuel, wanted in connection with the Friday robbery attack on a commercial bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The command in a statement on Tuesday by Mr Sunday Abutu, its Public Relations Officer, said Samuel was suspected to have led the robbery attack on the Iyin-Ekiti branch of the Wema Bank.

According to the statement, “Our investigations so far revealed how Omotoyinbo Samuel actively participated in the bank robbery as mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping and murder incidents in Ekiti and Ondo states.

“His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel, but popularly called ELEVEN (11) in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State.

“He is an indigene of Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.

“The Command implored any person with useful information that could lead to his arrest to please contact the nearest Police Station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086,” the statement added.

Heavily armed robbers stormed the Iyin-Ekiti branch of WEMA Bank last week, overpowered the policemen and gained entrance into the bank.

It was alleged that huge sums were carted away during the operation, while no casualty was recorded.

