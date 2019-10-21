Mane tips Messi ahead of Van Dijk for Ballon d’or

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has admitted that he won’t vote for teammate Virgil van Dijk for any ‘Player of the Year’ awards, because he still sees Lionel Messi as the best.

The Liverpool defender and the Barcelona forward have already competed over two awards this season with the UEFA Player of the Year going to Van Dijk and Messi clinching the FIFA Best Player award.

Both men will undoubtedly come in as the favourites for the Ballon d’Or in December but Van Dijk won’t have the support of teammate Mane.

Speaking to the Times the Senegal forward admitted he’d vote for Messi, saying, “Yes, for sure [he’d vote for Messi]…after Virgil.

“No, Virgil is a great, great player but sorry Virgil, it has to be Messi before you.”

International captains got to vote for the FIFA Best Men’s Player of the Award, and Messi voted for the Senegal forward.

Talking about that vote the former Southampton player said, “It’s a great compliment when Messi votes for you. If you look at where I’ve come from, it shows I’ve come quite far. Without being for a long time at an academy, I got here. All I can say [to kids] is to keep working hard and go for your dream.”

The 27-year-old has continued his excellent form from last season that helped the Reds became European champions, and has already scored five goals in the league in nine games so far.