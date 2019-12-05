Mane, Salah, Ighalo lead nominees for African Footballer of the Year

Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has made the final shortlist for the 2019 African Footballer Award.

Ighalo was nominated alongside two-time winner Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and six others in the CAF Men’s African Player of the Year category.

Also, Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala was shortlisted alongside four others for the 2019 Women Footballer of the Year Award.

Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen also made the final shortlist for the Youth Player of the Year category.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr was missing in Men’s Coach of the Year category while former Falcons coach, Thomas Dennerby made the women’s category shortlist.

CAF said the award winners for each category will be announced during the awards ceremony on January 7, 2020, at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.

See the full shortlist below.

Men’s Player of the Year

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Christian Gross (Switzerland – Zamalek)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

Nicolas Dupuis (France – Madagascar)

Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Bruce Mwape (Zambia)

Clementine Toure (Côte d’Ivoire)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

Men’s National Team of the Year

1. Algeria

2. Madagascar

3. Nigeria

4. Senegal

5. Tunisia

Women’s National Team of the Year

1. Cameroon

2. Côte d’Ivoire

3. Nigeria

4. South Africa

5. Zambia