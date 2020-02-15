Mane goal powers Liverpool 25 points clear

Sadio Mane struck as Liverpool overcame basement club Norwich 1-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 25 points on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions-elect were short of their fluent best in windy conditions at Carrow Road but returned immediately to winning ways after their winter break.

Liverpool have gone 43 top-flight matches unbeaten, just six matches behind Arsenal’s record of 49 games in 2003-04 and are sprinting towards their first league title for 30 years.

The result leaves Daniel Farke’s Norwich rooted to the bottom of the table, six points behind 19th-placed Watford. They look set for an immediate return to the Championship despite their battling performance.

Manager Jurgen Klopp brought back midfielder Naby Keita for his first start in a Premier League match since December and Mane was on the bench as Liverpool started with confidence.

The Reds could have gone behind when Lukas Rupp got in behind the Liverpool defence and controlled a long ball over the top. He however opted to pass to his left to Teemu Pukki but Alisson Becker produced a superb save, clawing the ball away at the feet of the Finnish striker.

Keita should have done better when he reacted quickly to a rebound off Krul but the goalkeeper dived to his right to deny the Guinea international.

Alexander Tettey almost caught Becker out on a rare Norwich foray into the Liverpool half, arrowing a shot against the near post as the home crowd roared their team on.

Just when it seemed Norwich could become only the second team this season, after Manchester United, to deny Liverpool all three points, Mane broke the deadlock.

The second-half substitute controlled a long ball from Henderson with his right foot in the 78th minute before spinning to lash home with his left to settle the tie.

European champions Liverpool can turn their thoughts to the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.