Mane brace powers Liverpool past 10-man Chelsea

Sadio Mane netted twice as Liverpool comfortably dismissed 10-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge 2-0 on Sunday.

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was correctly shown a red card on the stroke of half-time for a pull on Mane who was through on goal.

Referee Paul Tierney initially opted for a yellow card but reviewed Christensen’s desperate challenge on Mane as he raced on to Jordan Henderson’s long pass.

Mane then punished Chelsea with two swift goals after the break to confirm Liverpool’s vast superiority, the second of which was the result of another calamity for keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Senegal forward headed in Roberto Firmino’s cross after 50 minutes following neat build-up down the right involving Mo Salah.

Moments later, he chased down Kepa, blocked his weak clearance before tapping into an empty net to put Jurgen Klopp’s Reds 2-0 up.

Chelsea’s misery was complete when Jorginho, normally so reliable from the spot, saw his penalty saved by Alisson after Liverpool’s new signing Thiago Alcantara, on as a half-time substitute, was harshly adjudged to have brought down Timo Werner in the box.

