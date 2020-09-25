Mandy Moore is Expecting First Child With Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Congratulations to Mandy Moore!

The actress took to her Instagram yesterday to announce that she is pregnant with her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The This Is Us actress shared black-and-white photos of the couple and her growing baby bump, along with the caption, “Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021.”

This comes almost two years after the actress and the lead singer of the folk band Daws tied the knot. The two will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on Nov. 18.

Check out the post below:

