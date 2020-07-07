Mandy Moore Addresses Her Ex-Husband Ryan Adams’ Public Apology

Mandy Moore finds it curious that her ex-husband Ryan Adams would apologise to her publicly for all the harm he did to her, but never privately reach out to apologise to her.

In case you missed it, the actress-singer is one of several women who accused her ex-husband, singer-songwriter Ryan Adams, of sexual misconduct or abusive behavior, which he had denied and then addressed in his public apology he issued over the weekend. “There are no words to express how bad I feel about the ways I’ve mistreated people throughout my life and career,” he said.

While many people thought he was sincere, Moore wonders why he never actually privately apologised to her. Did he do this all for public sympathy?

“It’s challenging because I feel like in many ways I’ve said all I want to say about him and that situation,” she told Hoda Kotb on NBC News’ “Today” show Monday morning. “But I find it curious that someone would make a public apology but not do it privately,” noting that she hasn’t been in contact with him recently.

“I am speaking for myself, but I have not heard from him, and I’m not looking for an apology necessarily,” she continued. “But I do find it curious that someone would do an interview about it without actually making amends privately.” Watch the clip here.

You can read all about Ryan’s apology here.

