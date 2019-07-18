#MandelaDay2019: ‘Father of Nations’ – The World Remembers Mandela on 101st Posthumous Birthday

World leaders are united in celebrating the first democratically-elected President of South Africa Nelson Mandela on his 101st posthumous birthday.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner was born on this day July 18, 1918, a day that has been dedicated as the Nelson Mandela International Day by the United Nations. He died on December 5th 2013.

An anti-apartheid activist, ‘Madiba’ as he was fondly referred to, was arrested and subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment on trumped up charges of conspiring to overthrow the state.

He was released in 1990, after serving 27 years in prison, and in 1994 he became the first democratically elected president of South Africa.

The UN declared July 18, the Nelson Mandela Day in November 2009 as a global call to action under the premise that everyone has the power to make an impact on the planet.

On the occasion of his 101st posthumous birthday, personalities from across the globe are paying tribute to him, calling on the world to emulate his virtue of courage and kindness.

Taking to Twitter, US Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar wrote:

Still on Twitter, the President of Ireland, Michael Higgins, said:

South African goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune also wrote:

See more tributes below…

