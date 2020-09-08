Mandela Foundation hits back at Trump

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has hit back at remarks attributed to US President Donald Trump about anti-apartheid icon and former South African president Nelson Mandela.

The remarks are from a new book by Mr Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in which he claims Mr Trump made racist comments about Nelson Mandela.

He claimed Mr Trump said the late South African president was “no leader”.

Cohen alleges that the president described Mandela as a poor leader, according to the Washington Post which reported on Saturday that it had obtained a copy of the book.

According to the newspaper, Cohen wrote that following Mandela’s death in 2013, Trump said: “Mandela f***ed the whole country up. Now it’s a s***hole. F*** Mandela. He was no leader.”

Cohen also alleged that Trump said: “Tell me one country run by a Black person that isn’t a s***hole. They are all complete f***ing toilets.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has said it did not believe that “leaders who conduct themselves in the way Mr Trump does are in a position to offer authoritative commentary on the life and work of Madiba”.

“Reflecting on leadership, Madiba once said: “A good leader can engage in a debate frankly and thoroughly, knowing that at the end he and the other side must be closer, and thus emerge stronger. You don’t have that idea when you are arrogant, superficial, and uninformed.”

“We would recommend these words to Mr Trump for consideration,” the foundation said in a statement.

The White House meanwhile denied the report, claiming the former fixer was lying.

