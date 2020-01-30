United will pay an initial £46.6million, with a further £8.5million dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.

🤝Bruno Fernandes has signed a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester United and could make his debut v Wolves, live on Sky Sports on Saturday Night Football More: https://t.co/DZ7UCq5rGe pic.twitter.com/pgB46nyRtO — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 30, 2020

The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term including winning the Ballon D’Or.

It’s believed the Portuguese midfielder will earn £70,000 per-week at Old Trafford with various performance-related bonuses to boot.

United may have been given the biggest hint yet, however, from United shirt sleeve sponsor Kohler, who released a video upon Fernandes’ move to the club.

The video shows a United shirt hanging on the wall with his name on the back before cutting away just as a double-digit number is shown.