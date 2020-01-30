Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

AbiolaSportsNo Comment on Manchester United have completed the signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon

United will pay an initial £46.6million, with a further £8.5million dependent on Champions League qualification and appearances by the player.

The final bill could rise by a further £12.7million based on a number of further clauses based on Fernandes’ achievements over the long term including winning the Ballon D’Or.

It’s believed the Portuguese midfielder will earn £70,000 per-week at Old Trafford with various performance-related bonuses to boot.

United may have been given the biggest hint yet, however, from United shirt sleeve sponsor Kohler, who released a video upon Fernandes’ move to the club.

The video shows a United shirt hanging on the wall with his name on the back before cutting away just as a double-digit number is shown.

Related Posts

Griezmann arrives for Barcelona’s match in a Kobe Bryant jersey

January 30, 2020

Breaking: Djokovic beats Federer to reach Australian Open final

January 30, 2020

Australian Open: Muguruza downs Halep to set up Kenin final

January 30, 2020

About Abiola

View all posts by Abiola →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *