Man writes EFCC, says he can end Nigeria’s poverty in 6 months

A Nigerian man identified as Omotade-Sparks Amos Sewanu has taken a rather orthodox stand in the war against poverty by writing to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with a claim to having the solution to the menace.

In the letter dated November 7, 2019 making the rounds on social media, Sewanu, who described himself as the CEO of iBSmartify, a cryptocurrency platform, said he has built “a Nigeria-to-the-world” blockchain which he claimed can end poverty in any country in six to nine months.

He added that Nigeria can generate a minimum of $847 billion from the initiative if properly harnessed.

He added that “it could end poverty in Nigeria in 6-9 months paying single citizen including babies born everyday a minimum of N120,000 monthly.”

Sewanu said he decided to write the anti-corruption agency to inform it about the initiative prior to the day of its official launch because he knows

“it will attract a huge flow of cash so in order to balance the equation I am using this letter to answer all the questions you might want to ask beforehand.”

See a copy of the letter below.

The EFCC has yet to take him up on his offer as at press time.

Fingers crossed…