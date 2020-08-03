Man, wife killed in Borno suicide blast

A husband and his wife were reportedly killed in a suicide attack which rocked Kafan Ruwa village in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Sources also said an unspecified number of residents in the Borno Village were injured in the attack, the latest in a series of security breaches in the troubled north-east state.

Kafan Ruwa, (waterways) is predominantly a fishermen communities dominated by Hausa origins and a stone throw to Konduga Local Government Headquarters, which is about 40km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Sources say the incident took place on Sunday when the suicide bomber infiltrated a household in the Borno village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) strapped to her body.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yakubu Mohammed, confirmed the attack but insisted that he did not have details on the number of casualties.

His words: “Yes I have been trying to get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Konduga, but am yet to get him, whenever I get him, I will furnish you with the details.”

