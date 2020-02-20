Man who jumped into Lagos lagoon was preparing for Masters programme in Canada – Mom

A young man, Mr Toju Davies Daibo, who committed suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon was looking forward to studying for his Master’s Degree in Canada.

This was revealed by the Daibo’s mother in a ChannelsTV report.

Daibo jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on Saturday, 16 February 2020.

He was said to have ordered a Uber taxi from his residence at Gbagada, a suburb of Lagos State.

He, however, complained of stomach issues when the cab got to the 3rd Mainland bridge inward Adeniji Adele and begged the driver to stop while he relieved himself.

After alighting from the cab, Daibo grabbed the railings and took a dive into the lagoon.

His mom, who said Daibo had no history of depression or drug use, appealed to the Lagos State Government to find her son alive or dead.

She added that Daibo had just finished studying Quantity Survey at the Lagos State University [LASU] and was looking forward to his NYSC and then his master’s degree studies in Canada.