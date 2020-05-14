Man, who bragged about beating wife on Facebook, arrested in Lagos

A man has landed in hot water after he was picked up by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team for beating up his wife and posting a bloody image of her on Facebook.

Afobaje Maiyegun did himself in when on May 5 he published his wife’s image on the social platform and boasted: “I beat my wife and am waiting for her police because I talk to a woman.”

He didn’t have long to wait for repercussions as the agency announced Thursday he had been arrested.

“The attention of the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team was drawn to a viral post on Facebook wherein one Afobaje Maiyegun boasted that he had just beaten up his wife and declared he is ‘waiting for her police’ to come and arrest him,” the statement read.

“Immediately, the team reached out to ACP Gbolahan Odugbemi, Area Commander, Area J who ensured that the said person was arrested immediately.

A preliminary investigation conducted revealed that this is not the first time the said Mr Maiyegun would perpetrate such a dastardly act.

“A partner NGO, HerfessionsApp, was on ground to assist with the investigation. The case is set to be charged to court on Friday, 15th May 2020.”

The warned that the state had zero tolerance for sexual and gender-based violence in the state “and as such perpetrators will face the full weight of the law.”

See picture posted on Facebook below…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

