Man vows to trek from Abuja to Lagos if Laycon wins #BBNaija

A Nigerian man, Stev Patrick has taken to social media to announce that he would trek from Abuja to Lagos to celebrate Laycon if he emerges winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Stev said if the ‘Fierce’ crooner should emerge winner of the BBNaija lockdown edition, he would trek from Abuja to Lagos to celebrate his favourite.

He said:

“IF MY BOY LAYCON WIN, I”LL TREK FROM ABUJA TO LAGOS..icon85m”

See a snap of his post below…

A budding indigenous rapper, Laycon has emerged as a favourite to win the BBNaija Lockdown edition.

The winner of Africa’s premier reality TV show will be announced Sunday night, September 27, 2020.

