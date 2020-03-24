Man United to sign Ighalo for £15m in the summer

For Nigerian striker Jude Odion Ighalo, his Manchester United fairytale is about to continue following reports that the club is about to make his switch permanent.

United raised eyebrows in January by bringing in the former Watford striker on loan from Chinese outfit Shanghai Shenhua.

But it has proved to be shrewd business as the 30-year-old has more than repaid the faith showed in him by manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer.

He has netted four times in eight appearances for the Red Devils – all goals coming in his last five games – and has quickly become a huge fan favourite for his work ethic and desire.

His initial loan deal ends on May 31, but will likely be extended to June 30 due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic ravaging much of the world.

And now reports swirling in British media suggest that United are ready to pay £15m to Shenhua to make the deal permanent.

It’s fitting reward for Ighalo who in his youth days spent his lunch money to see United games.

All he need do now is keep the goals coming.