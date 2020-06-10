Man United swoop on James Rodriguez

Premier League giants Manchester United are considering a move to sign Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez in a cut-price deal.

Madrid signed Rodriguez, 28, for £71million after impressing at the 2014 World Cup, but could risk losing the playmaker for free unless they offload him this summer.

Rodriguez current contract is set to expire at the end of the 2020-21 season and he is unlikely to be offered a new deal by Zinedine Zidane after making just 13 appearances this term.

Rodriguez spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, producing 15 goals and 20 assists in 67 matches.

He also won the German Super Cup, two German Cups and two Bundesliga titles in two seasons at the Allianz Arena.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been a long-time admirer of Rodriguez, but the Red Devils may be forced to search for alternative attacking options if Madrid are unable to sell their Colombian star at a discount price.

